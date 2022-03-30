Analysts Set Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Price Target at $238.25

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE GPI traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.19. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $143.00 and a one year high of $212.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

