Analysts Set Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Target Price at $29.60

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLYM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 265,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -89.36%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.