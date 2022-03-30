Analysts Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) PT at $15.65

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

REVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

NYSE REVG traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $13.97. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,599. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. REV Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $879.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 2.27.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. REV Group’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in REV Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group by 162.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in REV Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 54,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in REV Group by 183.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 204,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

