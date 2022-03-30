Analyzing Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) & Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Nano-X Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hyperfine and Nano-X Imaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 47.17 -$64.85 million N/A N/A Nano-X Imaging N/A N/A -$43.81 million ($1.29) -7.50

Nano-X Imaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyperfine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hyperfine and Nano-X Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 0 0 0 N/A Nano-X Imaging 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nano-X Imaging has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 437.75%. Given Nano-X Imaging’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nano-X Imaging is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Risk and Volatility

Hyperfine has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano-X Imaging has a beta of 3.05, meaning that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and Nano-X Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine N/A -60.78% -13.81% Nano-X Imaging N/A -26.62% -25.44%

Summary

Nano-X Imaging beats Hyperfine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyperfine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyperfine Inc. is a groundbreaking medical device company which created Swoop(R), first FDA-cleared portable MRI system(TM). Hyperfine Inc., formerly known as HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp., is based in GUILFORD, Conn.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Neve Ilan, Israel.

