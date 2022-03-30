Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $471,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.48. 723,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,227. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.70.

