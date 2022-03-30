Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $654,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,344,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $689,544,000 after acquiring an additional 200,465 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,289,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $379,162,000 after acquiring an additional 119,404 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,507,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

NVDA opened at $286.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $127.00 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.