Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $654,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,344,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $689,544,000 after acquiring an additional 200,465 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,289,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $379,162,000 after acquiring an additional 119,404 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,507,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.
In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NVDA opened at $286.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $127.00 and a 12-month high of $346.47.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.
NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.