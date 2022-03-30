Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $901,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 928,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,409 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $155.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,501,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,465,412. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $376.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.85.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.