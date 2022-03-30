Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 65.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 155.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX traded up $30.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $761.38. The company had a trading volume of 654,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,323. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $705.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $768.56. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $662.26 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.83%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.94.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

