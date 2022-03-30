Andesa Financial Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,369 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises about 1.7% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000.
Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,796. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.09 and its 200-day moving average is $124.29. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.78 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51.
