Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 683 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the third quarter worth $26,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the third quarter worth $240,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 39.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter worth $411,000.

VFVA traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.92. The stock had a trading volume of 86,040 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.17.

