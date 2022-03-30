Andesa Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,483 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 15.9% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

