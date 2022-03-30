Andesa Financial Management Inc. Trims Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 3.3% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 172,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 29,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,935. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.66. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $100.43 and a one year high of $112.27.

