Andreas Fouras Acquires 11,277 Shares of 4DMedical Limited (ASX:4DX) Stock

4DMedical Limited (ASX:4DX – Get Rating) insider Andreas Fouras bought 11,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,002.70 ($7,520.83).

The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

About 4DMedical

4DMedical Limited operates as a software technology company in Australia and the United States. It commercializes XV Technology, a four-dimensional lung imaging platform that utilizes proven and patented mathematic models and algorithms to convert X-ray scans into quantitative data to enhance the capacity of physicians to manage patients with respiratory diseases and diseases of the lung.

