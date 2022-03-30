Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,369 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BUD. Barclays raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average is $59.76. The stock has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

