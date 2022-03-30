Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stake Boosted by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 2,053.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,980 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 511,246 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 40,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. 1,803,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,340,110. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

