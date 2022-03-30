Anthony Taparo Sells 5,000 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider Anthony Taparo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.92. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.66.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,029,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after buying an additional 22,352 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

