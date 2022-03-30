Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.37) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($22.92) to GBX 1,950 ($25.54) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.68) to GBX 1,340 ($17.55) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,399.89.

OTCMKTS:ANFGF remained flat at $$22.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc operates in the mining business. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var mine, and a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine located in Chile.

