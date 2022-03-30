API3 (API3) Hits Market Capitalization of $208.12 Million

API3 (API3) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, API3 has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $208.12 million and approximately $42.63 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can currently be bought for about $5.64 or 0.00011949 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003559 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00036518 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00107769 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
API3 Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “
API3 Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
