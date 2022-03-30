Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Shares Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFT. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.59. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $17.20.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
