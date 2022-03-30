Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Down 25.3% in March

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 807,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Applied UV in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Applied UV by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Applied UV by 884.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied UV by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 2.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUVI stock remained flat at $$1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,382. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. Applied UV has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

