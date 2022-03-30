APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Up 34.3% in March

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:APTY traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.01. 8,520,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,694,363. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.01. APT Systems has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.03.

APT Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

APT Systems, Inc operates as a development stage company with interest in the creation of innovative equities trading platform, stock research tools and visualization solutions for the financial markets. Its services include mobile trading app development, data driven applications technology and trading platform.

