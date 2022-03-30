APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Up 34.3% in March

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:APTY traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.01. 8,520,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,694,363. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.01. APT Systems has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.03.
APT Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
