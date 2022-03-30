Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) will announce $60.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archaea Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archaea Energy will report full-year sales of $320.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $325.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $486.23 million, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $518.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Archaea Energy.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on LFG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

LFG stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.73. 1,398,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,937. Archaea Energy has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Archaea Energy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Archaea Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archaea Energy (LFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.