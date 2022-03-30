Arcimoto (FUV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FUV opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Dawson James initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arcimoto by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcimoto by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arcimoto by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arcimoto by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

