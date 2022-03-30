Arcimoto (FUV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:FUV opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
FUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Dawson James initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
About Arcimoto (Get Rating)
Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcimoto (FUV)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.