Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Down 8.9%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.64 and last traded at $33.70. 19,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 640,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. The company had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

