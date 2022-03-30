Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

ARHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $7.20 on Monday. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FS Capital Partners VI LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $16,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $13,127,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $11,499,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $11,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

