Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.60 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.35) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.91) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.23) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.37) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aroundtown currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.84 ($7.51).

AT1 stock opened at €5.44 ($5.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is €5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.66. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 1 year high of €7.16 ($7.87).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

