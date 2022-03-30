Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($8.93) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.91.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $119.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $96.97 and a 1 year high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

