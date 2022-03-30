Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,147 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 10,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 36,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 69,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

VZ stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.