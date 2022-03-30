Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $104.68 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average of $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

