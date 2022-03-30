ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of 566.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3,400.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $51.51.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ATN International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ATN International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ATN International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ATN International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ATN International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price target on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

