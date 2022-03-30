ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of 566.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3,400.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $51.51.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ATN International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ATN International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ATN International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ATN International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ATN International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
ATNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price target on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
ATN International Company Profile (Get Rating)
ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.
