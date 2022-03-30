Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ATVDY remained flat at $$4.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.