Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in March

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 158.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

