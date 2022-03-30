Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,211 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,748 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $206,911,000 after purchasing an additional 81,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

Shares of DIS opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.85. The firm has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

