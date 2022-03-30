Aurora (AOA) Market Capitalization Hits $9.81 Million

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, Aurora has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $306,228.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.00255468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00036118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00107818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aurora Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

