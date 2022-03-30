Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 6,098.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

AUTL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,306. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 137,038 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 72,868 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

