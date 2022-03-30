Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:XLY)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) – Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Auxly Cannabis Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James also issued estimates for Auxly Cannabis Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

XLY stock opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$154.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of C$0.13 and a 1-year high of C$0.43.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

