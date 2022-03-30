Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHM. Barclays upped their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

PHM opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

