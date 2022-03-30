Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,059 Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $204.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $192.90 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

