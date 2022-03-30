Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 5,050 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,802,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,123,000 after purchasing an additional 533,075 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 711,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 511,405 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $16,899,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,240,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,128,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.22.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.