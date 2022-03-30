Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. UBS Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

