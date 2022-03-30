Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 83.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GOLF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

