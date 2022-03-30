Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $269,000 Investment in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 82.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 63,931 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the third quarter valued at $196,000.

Shares of DIV opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $21.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52.

