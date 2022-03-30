Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,073 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 204,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after buying an additional 25,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average of $59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

