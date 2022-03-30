Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Truist Financial

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $727.43 million and a PE ratio of -6.37. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.