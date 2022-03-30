Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Aveanna Healthcare updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of AVAH stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $13.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 391,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 107,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 91,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Aveanna Healthcare (Get Rating)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
