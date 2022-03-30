AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 196.60 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 196.40 ($2.57). 641,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 706,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.20 ($2.56).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 193.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 730.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get AVI Global Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Graham Kitchen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($27,508.51).

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.