Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.94) to GBX 520 ($6.81) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Investec cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.89) to GBX 470 ($6.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.33.

AVVIY stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. Aviva has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

