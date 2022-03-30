Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395,583 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,998,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,754,000 after buying an additional 128,750 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,847,000 after purchasing an additional 822,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,862,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,414,000 after buying an additional 353,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,504,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. 99,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,854. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

