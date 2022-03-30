Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Update

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,500 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 686,900 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

ACLS opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 124,346 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.