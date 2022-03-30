Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.04 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $4.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.05. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Axos Financial stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,255,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 49.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 104,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

